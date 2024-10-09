Crosshairs Communication bags PR mandate for Thomas Goode & Co. in India

Public relations and social media agency Crosshairs Communication announces that it has secured the PR mandate for Thomas Goode & Co., the British luxury tableware brand, as it expands its footprint in India.
Established in 1827, Thomas Goode has built a reputation with its bespoke luxury porcelain, bone china, and glassware, becoming the go-to brand for European nobility and the British Royal Family. With a flagship store in Mayfair, London, and two Royal Warrants to its name, Thomas Goode’s handcrafted pieces are synonymous with impeccable craftsmanship, heritage, and timeless elegance. Now, as it introduces its offerings to the Indian market, Crosshairs Communication will manage the brand’s PR strategy, communications, and nationwide launch.
Stuti Jalan, founder of Crosshairs Communication, expressed her excitement about the collaboration, "We are thrilled to partner with Thomas Goode & Co., a brand that has set the gold standard in luxury tableware for nearly two centuries. Our team of PR and communication experts is dedicated to crafting innovative campaigns that bring out the essence of the brand’s heritage and craftsmanship while resonating with India’s discerning luxury consumers. Our goal is to position Thomas Goode as the ultimate destination for luxury tableware in India.”
Crosshairs Communication will spearhead all media relations and public outreach for Thomas Goode. Their strategy will include creating key brand messaging, managing media interactions, and launching the brand’s flagship Mumbai store, which will offer an exclusive collection of luxury tableware and decorative objects from globally renowned brands.