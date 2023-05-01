Crosshairs Communication is now Accor India’s PR Partner

Accor, which employs over 290,000 hospitality professionals across the globe, places people at the centre of everything it does, evoking emotion in its visitors and fostering a passion for service and achievement that knows no bounds. They create new grounds to redefine hospitality and inspire new ways to experience the world by building on the strengths of their staff and integrated ecosystem of top brands, personalised services, and expert solutions. The stakeholders at Accor—Heartists, owners, partners, guests, and communities—are all fully committed to sustainability, and they work together to shape tomorrow's hospitality to make a meaningful impact.