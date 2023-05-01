Crosshairs Communication is now Accor India’s PR Partner

The agency bagged the account in a multi-agency pitch and will be responsible for mainline and digital public relations along with media duties for the brand.
Crosshairs Communication, the leading communications agency specializing in Public Relations (PR) and Social Media, is thrilled to announce that it has bagged the PR mandate for Accor India, a world-leading augmented hospitality group. The agency bagged the account in a multi-agency pitch and will be responsible for mainline and digital public relations along with media duties for the brand.
Accor, which employs over 290,000 hospitality professionals across the globe, places people at the centre of everything it does, evoking emotion in its visitors and fostering a passion for service and achievement that knows no bounds. They create new grounds to redefine hospitality and inspire new ways to experience the world by building on the strengths of their staff and integrated ecosystem of top brands, personalised services, and expert solutions. The stakeholders at Accor—Heartists, owners, partners, guests, and communities—are all fully committed to sustainability, and they work together to shape tomorrow's hospitality to make a meaningful impact.
On winning the mandate, Stuti Jalan, founder of Crosshairs Communication, said, "We are honoured to be associated with Accor, a brand that offers an integrated hospitality ecosystem and embraces the new trends, challenges and diversity. Looking at our team’s experience and knowledge in this industry and differentiated storytelling approach, I’m confident that we will be strengthening the brand's affinity and helping the company in achieving its set ambitions.”