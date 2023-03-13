Crosshairs Communication is the Strategic Partner for India Today Conclave 2023

The agency will be responsible for managing the end-to-end PR solutions for the 20th year of the annual conclave.
Crosshairs Communication, an award winning Public Relations (PR) and Social Media Agency, is set to manage the strategic communication for the 20th India Today Conclave. Crosshairs Communication has been associated with this annual intelligence exchange platform for a decade now.
India Today Conclave has established its legacy as the most sought-after platform for cutting-edge discussions and debates on a wide range of subjects. With a speaker profile that is unparalleled, India Today Conclave is the epitome of a powerful forum dedicated to evolving a discourse for the betterment of India and mankind across the globe. It has cemented its place as the leading summit and continues to break barriers with each edition. Over the two decades, not only have there been annual events, there have also been regional editions of India Today Conclave, propelled by its immense national success.
Scheduled on 17th and 18th March 2023 at Taj Palace Hotel, New Delhi. This year, it is proud to celebrate its 20th edition with the theme ‘India Moment’, bringing together some of the most thought-provoking speakers from across the globe to this prestigious platform. The impact of this "India Moment" goes beyond just statistics, as India's stewardship of the G20 presents a significant opportunity for it to influence geopolitics, energy transition, technology, and the international conversation on development, equitable growth, justice and more.
Stuti Jalan, founder of Crosshairs Communication, said, "It has been an honour and pleasure to be part of The India Today Conclave for the past 10 years. India Today is set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its Conclave bringing to light how amid global challenges such as wars, recessions, polarized politics, and the climate crisis, India has emerged as a beacon of hope. We will be carrying forward this hope to expand their horizons with our team’s experience and knowledge in this industry."