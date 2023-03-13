Crosshairs Communication is the Strategic Partner for India Today Conclave 2023

India Today Conclave has established its legacy as the most sought-after platform for cutting-edge discussions and debates on a wide range of subjects. With a speaker profile that is unparalleled, India Today Conclave is the epitome of a powerful forum dedicated to evolving a discourse for the betterment of India and mankind across the globe. It has cemented its place as the leading summit and continues to break barriers with each edition. Over the two decades, not only have there been annual events, there have also been regional editions of India Today Conclave, propelled by its immense national success.