Crosshairs Communication secures the PR mandate for L’Occitan

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It will be responsible for managing the brand's launch, key messaging, and updating nationwide communication.
Crosshairs Communication bagged the French luxury skincare brand, L’Occitane en Provence in India. With presence across the globe, L’Occitane has built a loyal following of skincare enthusiasts and aficionados with diverse skincare, body care, and fragrance products crafted with love. Award-winning public relations and social media agency Crosshairs Communication has bagged the PR mandate for the same.
Crosshairs will be responsible for crafting and managing the brand’s launch, key messaging and updating relevant communication nationwide. Crosshairs with a team of experts with 10+ years’ experience into the luxury beauty, lifestyle, fashion among others, will be handling the PR mandate for the brand in the country.
The brand stands for creativity and sustainability and is Olivier Bausan’s vision of a brand for natural beauty products based on the power of plants. They prioritise the use of natural ingredients sourced sustainably from the Provence region of France, showcasing a commitment to authenticity and environmental responsibility.
Stuti Jalan, founder and MD of Crosshairs Communication, said “Crosshairs Communication is thrilled to partner with L’Occitane. We have a team of experts who outline expertise in infinite passion for what we do, groundbreaking ideas and desire to craft compelling narratives and innovative campaigns that resonate with the audiences. Our aim is to solidify brand’s position as a trailblazer in the beauty landscape, setting new standards of innovation, quality and consumer trust.”