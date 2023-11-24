Crosshairs Communication wins PR mandate for Khurana Jewellery House

Crosshairs will be in charge of developing and managing the brand's communications and visibility in the Indian market.
Crosshair Communications, a public relations (PR) and social media agency has bagged the PR mandate for Khurana Jewellery House, a jewellery designs and craftsmanship brand of Amritsar.
Khurana Jewellery House is known for its exclusive jewellery design and unmatched craftsmanship. It offers some exquisite pieces of fine and luxury jewellery around the Indian market.
Stuti Jalan, founder and managing director, Crosshairs Communication, said, “We are happy to have a legacy jewellery brand on board that is known for its unique designs and craftsmanship. We are excited to work for Khurana Jewellery House and offer our services that will help in maximizing brand visibility across the platforms”.
Crosshair Communication manages the PR mandate for renowned brands like Barratt London, Accor, Winston and Formula 11 Karting, to name a few.