D2C startup Zoff Foods awards the PR and communication mandate to Grapes

The account has won after a multiple-agency post and will be served from its New Delhi office.
Zoff Foods, a spice brand in India, has assigned Grapes as its PR and communication agency. The agency will be responsible for the brand’s overall media presence. As per the mandate, Grapes will take charge of the brand’s PR strategy, influencer marketing, advocacy and strategic brand positioning, and reputation management in India.
Commenting on the partnership, Akash Agrawal, co-founder, Zoff Foods said, “We believe that this is the perfect and crucial time for our brand to align our communications strategy, and we are thrilled to associate with Grapes that understand our brand’s ethos and growth prospects. I am optimistic that the agency will build a strong media presence for us."
Ashish Agrawal, MD, Zoff Foods, said, “Our goal is to become a go-to brand in every household, from urban to rural areas. Thus, we believe that to achieve this objective public relations plays an imperative role in driving awareness. I am quite enthusiastic about this partnership with Grapes and look forward to driving meaningful conversations in the media landscape."
Shradha Agarwal, founder and CEO, Grapes, said, “We are thrilled to associate with Zoff Foods, and fully resonate with the brand’s vision. The partnership with Zoff Foods marks a pivotal moment for Grapes, symbolising our commitment to driving impactful conversation coupled with digital innovation. We aim to achieve our objectives and drive impactful market presence through effective communication strategies."
According to the release, Zoff Foods received attention after its appearance on Shark Tank. The duo received funding of 1 crore at a valuation of Rs. 80 crore from Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt.