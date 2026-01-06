Davidson PR wins South Indian Bank’s Kerala communications mandate

Davidson PR and Communications has been appointed to handle the Kerala public relations mandate for South Indian Bank. The scope includes regional brand communication, media relations and local engagement initiatives across the state.
The mandate will see the Kochi-based agency supporting the bank’s communication strategy in Kerala, with a focus on strengthening visibility and consistency across regional media platforms.
Commenting on the partnership, Ramesh K.P., head of marketing, South Indian Bank, said: “At South Indian Bank, we believe in nurturing strong relationships through clear and meaningful communication. We’re pleased to partner with Davidson PR and Communications for our Kerala mandate. Their deep understanding of the regional media ecosystem and proven track record with Kerala-based brands make them the ideal partner to drive our communication goals.”
Speaking about the association, Richy D Alexander, CEO and founder of Davidson PR and Communications, said: “We’re proud to collaborate with SIB, a brand that has long been part of Kerala’s growth story. Our team is excited to drive creative and impact-driven PR strategies that connect the bank’s legacy with today’s evolving communication landscape.”
The appointment adds to Davidson PR and Communications’ portfolio of regional communication mandates within Kerala.