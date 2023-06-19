Delhi-based First Partners joins PROI Worldwide

The full-service agency expands the global network’s reach in India.
First Partners, headquartered in Delhi, India, has been elected to partnership in PROI Worldwide, a leading global consortium of entrepreneurial communications agencies with partners in 65 countries. First Partners has offices in Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, as well as a network that provides services across more than 30 cities throughout India.
“First Partners’ business is built on the pursuit of excellence, and we are committed to using our deep industry knowledge and all aspects of communications to enable business success for our clients,” said Atul Ahluwalia, founding partner of First Partners. “We believe we can greatly benefit from PROI’s knowledge exchange programs and the sharing of global best practices among its partner firms.”
Jeff Lambert, global chair of PROI Worldwide and Chair of U.S.-based Lambert Global added, “We’re eager to add First Partners to our global network. The Indian market is dynamic and rapidly growing, and our PROI Partners will benefit from their diverse experience in handling complex corporate and public affairs issues.”
Founded in 2016, First Partners is one of India’s premier corporate communications and public affairs agencies, providing fully integrated services for Fortune 500 companies, leading Indian corporations, government entities, industry association, non-profits and start-ups. With its dedicated approach to driving communications programs focused on business outcomes, the company has quickly established a strong reputation and earned numerous industry honors and awards. Capabilities include public relations, public affairs, digital marketing, social media communication, CSR & sustainability, content development, event management and related support.
PROI Worldwide encompasses 89 PR and communications businesses in 165 cities and 65 countries. Lambert said, individually, they are proven leaders in their home markets. Collectively, the PROI partners represent more than US$1.128 billion in revenue and 8,800 employees. Thousands of clients, including dozens of Fortune 500 companies, trust PROI partners in one or more countries and regions worldwide.