Dentsu Creative secures the PR mandate for Drone Destination

Dwelling upon the importance of this partnership for the development of a healthy drone ecosystem in the country, Chirag Sharma, MD & CEO of Drone Destination said, “Drone Destination has embarked upon an ambitious journey to make India self-reliant in each and every aspect of drone technology. Our offerings and quality of products and services are finding resonance with industry stakeholders including the country’s financial markets. We are confident that this association will help the audiences take notice of the impact, efficiency and transparency that drones can bring in every sector ranging from Agriculture, Manufacturing, BFSI, Energy, Railways, Retail etc. With their strategic clarity and class-leading professional acumen, we are sure that team Denstu Creative PR will help us to lead the way for Drones in India.”