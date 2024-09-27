Ducati India selects Burson as strategic communications partner

Burson, the global communications agency purpose built to create value for clients through reputation, has been named the strategic communications partner for Ducati in India. Burson will provide integrated communication services to Ducati to further strengthen its brand positioning, reputation and engagement within the Indian market.

"We are thrilled to partner with Burson India as our strategic communications partner," said Bipul Chandra, managing director of Ducati India. "Their proven track record in delivering campaigns and a deep understanding of the Indian market makes them the ideal partner to help us further elevate the Ducati brand experience in India."

"Ducati is an iconic brand synonymous with performance, style, and a passionate riding community," said Deepshikha Dharmaraj, CEO of Burson Group India. "We are excited to leverage our creative and storytelling capabilities to further strengthen Ducati's presence and help the brand forge a stronger connect with motorcycle enthusiasts across India."