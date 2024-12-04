Eastman Auto & Power appoints Burson as strategic communications partner

Burson, a global communications agency, has been named the strategic communications partner for Eastman Auto & Power (EAPL). Burson will provide integrated communication services to enhance its brand presence and build long term corporate reputation.

Burson will focus on strengthening Eastman Auto & Power’s reputation through comprehensive communications strategies, tailored content and proactive media relations. Burson will work alongside EAPL to elevate the company’s positioning in the competitive energy and automotive sectors.

The partnership aims to increase awareness of EAPL's solutions, especially in clean energy and e-mobility. Burson's expertise in communication strategies will help EAPL deliver its message on sustainability and technological progress to its target audience.

Sudham Ravinutala, chief marketing officer at Eastman Auto & Power, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Burson as our strategic communications partner. Their expertise in delivering impactful communications strategies, combined with their deep understanding of our industry, makes them the ideal partner to help us further strengthen our brand presence and market leadership in Solar Rooftop Solutions, Last Mile E-Mobility Solutions and Continued Energy Solutions.”

Spotlighting the significance of this partnership, Deepshikha Dharmaraj, CEO of Burson Group India, said, “Eastman Auto & Power is a renowned brand at the forefront of energy innovation. We look forward to leveraging our creative expertise to build their reputation and share EAPL’s story of progress, sustainability, and industry excellence. We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that support their growth vision.”