Edelman appoints Rakesh Thukral as CEO for Asia Pacific

Edelman announced that Rakesh Thukral will succeed Warren Fernandez as CEO for the firm’s operations in Asia Pacific (APAC). Fernandez will be stepping down from the role to pursue a new opportunity and will remain with the firm until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.

Thukral has had a long career at Edelman, currently serving as APAC COO and managing director of India. He has driven growth by focusing on client relationships, talent development, and expanding the company's range of services.

Speaking on the development, Ed Williams, Edelman’s president for International, says: “I am grateful for everything that Warren has done for the firm, and for his leadership both regionally and globally. He has broadened and sharpened the firm’s capabilities in APAC, and his decades of experience in the news and media sector has been hugely important to many of our clients. We sincerely wish him all the best with his next move.

“The APAC region continues to present significant opportunities for Edelman and our clients, and therefore remains a key focus for us. Rakesh’s experience of partnering with global companies to enter the Indian market, and for Indian businesses to expand globally, will be invaluable to our clients across the whole region. He has a deep understanding of the business, political, and societal dynamics of the region, and I have confidence that under his leadership, our business will be well positioned”, continues Williams.

Fernandez says: “I am grateful for having been part of the Edelman team and to have worked with some of the industry’s most talented and committed colleagues. A new opportunity has arisen which is hard to say no to; it is a role that plays to my long standing interests in public policy, and where I will have the opportunity to engage on some of the significant political and geopolitical issues of the day.”

Thukral adds: “Over the past couple of years, under Warren’s and Ed’s leadership, Edelman has become known for its strong integrated offering and work in Asia. Our growing capabilities in this space have been recognised with Creative Effectiveness Lions at Cannes, and at PRovoke’s Global SABRE Awards earning the title of “#1 campaign in the World for two consecutive years. We have a strong team across the region and great client relationships across sectors and markets. I look forward to working with our teams and clients to continue elevating our work, and ensuring our clients receive solutions that help them evolve and grow their businesses in these complex times.”

Thukral will report to Williams in his new role, and the appointment is effective immediately.