Edelman launches advisory services for GCCs in India

Edelman India has launched GCC Advisory Services, a new offering designed to support Global Capability Centers (GCCs) as they establish and expand in India as innovation-led, strategic hubs for global companies.

The service aims to help GCCs build clear differentiation that strengthens their India presence among talent and stakeholders, whether they are setting up operations or already have a base in the country.

Edelman’s GCC Advisory Services focus on three areas:

• Brand building to attract talent in a competitive market.

• Shaping internal narratives that unite global values with local ambition.

• Crafting a ‘made in India for the world’ innovation story to build reputation among stakeholders.

“GCCs in India are shaping innovation agendas, driving digital transformation, and influencing how global businesses are building skills to power growth,” said Bhavna Jagtiani, CEO of Edelman India.

“Over the last year, our team of specialists have been advising GCCs across sectors from fintech and biotech to energy and retail. Through our full suite of cross-functional expertise, we are able to lead these centers in building brand reputation in a dynamic environment, attracting talent, and telling their story focused on innovation and growth,” she added.