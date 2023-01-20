Elite Marque bags PR mandate of UnlistedKart

The agency will handle PR campaigns and will implement its strategies effectively for the brand.
Elite Marque, a corporate PR and Influencer Marketing Agencies has bagged the PR mandate of UnlistedKart, an equity market-making platform which enables wealth managers and investors to invest in pre-IPO Equity, unlisted shares & ESOPs.
The agency will be in charge of the company's media responsibilities, advocacy and strategic brand positioning, influencer engagement initiatives, and reputation management in India. The agency will service the account from its New Delhi office.
Speaking about the strategic agreement's announcement Rajat Grover, founder and CEO, of Elite Marque Public Relations said “With new-age startups, unlisted shares have also been trending in the markets, and for investors, it has become more intriguing to invest in Pre-IPO companies. Many investors are determined to invest in Pre-IPO companies due to their higher returns. But currently, in the market, the IPOs are delayed for a couple of reasons becoming a hindrance to selling their profits. But UnlistedKart is the ultimate solution for buying/selling private blocks/unlisted shares and provides liquidity solutions in the secondary marketplace. “
“For making the public aware of the concept of investing in new-age startups and IPOs, Elite Marque is excited to announce its collaboration with UnlistedKart. We’re very determined that we will reach our goal and make significant inputs in the market through our exceptional public relations strategies” he further added.
Krishna Raghavan, Dy CEO of UnlistedKart said “We are pleased to have Elite Marque onboard and we are hopeful that their efforts will help us expand our reach and achieve our corporate communication goals. We look forward to a fruitful and long-lasting partnership with them.”