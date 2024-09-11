Enrission India appoints Blue Buzz as PR agency in India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Enrission India, a platform focused on supporting Indian startups, in collaboration with ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL Inc. which is an India-focused VC firm based in Japan, has announced the appointment of Blue Buzz as its official PR agency in India.
This collaboration aims to bolster Enrission India's communication and outreach strategy, building a robust brand presence in the rapidly evolving startup ecosystem.
Harsh Deodhar, principal at Enrission India, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, "Blue Buzz comes with a nuanced marketing approach specifically tailored for startups. Their bespoke strategies are designed to address real-time brand needs, while also helping to build a strong foundation for the future."
Neha K Bisht, founder and CEO of Blue Buzz, added, "It’s great to partner with a company that is focused on supporting Indian startups and providing them with the tools they need to grow and succeed. We are dedicated to helping Enrission India Capital establish a solid brand identity in the market, while fostering a valuable exchange for learning and development."
The partnership between Enrission India and Blue Buzz will focus on strategic communication to elevate Enrission India’s brand narrative and enhance its outreach.