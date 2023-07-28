Fino Payments Bank appoints Streetlight Media as its strategic communication agency

Fino Payments Bank, a subsidiary of Fino Paytech Limited, which is backed by marquee investors like Bharat Petroleum, ICICI group, Blackstone, IFC, Intel, and LIC, among others, and is the only listed payment bank and first profitable payment bank, has appointed Streetlight Media as its strategic communication partner. The agency secured the account based on previous work experience following its association with the bank since 2018, and the brand will be serviced from its Mumbai office.