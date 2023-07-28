Fino Payments Bank appoints Streetlight Media as its strategic communication agency

The brand will be serviced from its Mumbai office.
Fino Payments Bank, a subsidiary of Fino Paytech Limited, which is backed by marquee investors like Bharat Petroleum, ICICI group, Blackstone, IFC, Intel, and LIC, among others, and is the only listed payment bank and first profitable payment bank, has appointed Streetlight Media as its strategic communication partner. The agency secured the account based on previous work experience following its association with the bank since 2018, and the brand will be serviced from its Mumbai office.
Frugal innovation is the key that has given fintech a leadership position at the middle of the pyramid, primarily comprising of emerging India customers. The Mumbai based Bank operates on an asset-light business model that principally relies on fee and commission-based income generated from merchant network. It has appointed Streetlight Media as its strategic communication agency because of its extensive rural reach, commitments, and ability to deliver strategic outcomes.
As per the mandate, Streetlight Media will develop and execute Fino's new-age communication strategy, manage and engage media spread across metros and smaller towns in Bharat. The agency will use its PR experience to improve the brand's image, increase market visibility, and establish deep connections with the target audience. Combined with Fino's history of innovation in the fintech sector, this partnership will solidify the brand’s position as a market leader in the fintech space.
“The team at Streetlight Media has displayed excellent understanding of our business, which is so critical for effective PR campaigns. As a partner, they have been agile, passionate, and resourceful. Their contribution to the overall visibility of the brand Fino Payments Bank both in national and regional media has been significant. With Streetlight we are in safe hands.” said Anand Bhatia, CMO, Fino Payments Bank.|
Tushar Santra, managing director, Streetlight Media added, “Since incorporation of Streetlight Media in 2009, we have focused on creating a unique blend to fulfill the vision of many enterprises. Our dedicated team with journalism experience will mark this partnership an exciting phase for both organizations. Our knowledge, performance, and strategic approach to the constantly changing media sector perfectly connect with Fino's vision and objectives.”