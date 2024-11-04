Flags Communications bagged the PR mandate for Interem Relocations

Interem Relocations, a global relocation services firm, extended its communications mandate to bring Flags Communications, a 360-degree integrated marketing communications agency to handle its Public Relations mandate as well.
With this addition, Flags Communications, will now be the strategic communications partner to Interem Relocations offering communication services to Interem Relocations. Flags Communications, as its strategic communication partner, now also oversees all public relations efforts.
Commenting on the collaboration Ayush Nambiar, director, Flags Communications said “we are honoured to be chosen as the public relations partner for Interem Relations. It is a reinforcement of their belief in us of what we can bring to the table. Our goal is to leverage our strategic communication and PR capabilities to highlight their innovative solutions and exceptional service, ensuring their story reaches a wider audience and make Interem Relocations a story of success, a story of superior customer service and a story of excellence”.
Vishal Agarwal, group CEO of Interem Relocations, said, “At Interem, we are dedicated to providing exceptional relocation experiences. With Flags Communications on board, we believe our narrative of reliable and efficient services will reach a broader audience, further solidifying our position as a leader in the relocation space.”
With the addition of public relations to its communications mandate, Flags Communications will now support Interem Relocations in enhancing its media presence in the global mobility sector.