Flags Communications bags PR mandate for Mama Nourish

Flags Communications, a 360-degree integrated marketing communications agency has recently bagged the media mandate for Mama Nourish, the makers of the popular Laddubars. The public relations partnership aims to amplify Mama Nourish’s vision of bringing back traditional culinary wisdom, aka Grandmother’s recipes, with modern innovation.
The public relations exercise envisions a series of media activities with a vision to gain appreciation for Mama Nourish brand, its products (Laddubars) and their quest to bring back traditional wisdom or the age-old grandmother’s recipe for overall health, wellness and vitality.
Usha Shrotriya at the age of 63 ideated to blend traditional culinary wisdom with modern innovation. With a rich background in home-cooked delicacies, Shrotriya embarked on this journey to address the growing concerns of modern-day working mothers, like Apurva, who struggle to preserve and pass down traditional nutritious recipes. Supported by her son Yash Parashar, his friend Kunal, and their spouses Apurva and Kamya, the team at Mama Nourish is on a mission to restore the glory of age-old culinary secrets.
Ayush Nambiar, director, Flags Communications, added, “At Flags, when we talk about working with startups, we emphasize the importance of the right mindset. The team at Mama Nourish has demonstrated an extraordinary vision and an exceptional USP for their product. We align with such visionary thinking. The Laddubar is an instant hit, appealing both to my taste and my marketing instincts.”
Yash Parashar, founder and CEO, Mama Nourish, expressed his excitement by stating, "As we were running down the path to successfully stage our brand in the market, we required strategic mindset and expertise. We are thrilled to collaborate with Flags Communications to help us convey our passion for preserving traditional recipes and make them accessible to everyone and strategically help us in formulating various go-to-market plans. This collaboration will establish Mama Nourish as a household name, celebrating India's rich culinary heritage”.