Flipkart appoints new VPs for supply chain & corporate comms

Flipkart Group has appointed Somnath Das as vice president, Supply Chain, and Digbijay Mishra as vice president, Corporate Communications.

Das will lead supply chain operations for the large business segment, focusing on network efficiency and technology-led processes. He brings over two decades of experience across consumer goods, retail and food and beverage sectors. Prior to joining Flipkart, he served as Senior Vice President at Jubilant FoodWorks, overseeing manufacturing and supply chain operations. He has also held roles at Reliance Retail (Grocery), Nivea India, Marico and PepsiCo India.

Mishra will head Corporate Communications for the Flipkart Group, overseeing integrated communications and stakeholder engagement. He was previously deputy bureau chief (Startups) at The Economic Times and most recently founded Ringsight Advisory, where he advised founders and investors on communications strategy.

Seema Nair, chief human resources Officer, Flipkart, said: “As Flipkart continues to operate at scale across India’s fast-evolving commerce ecosystem, strengthening leadership across both core operational and strategic functions remains central to our long-term roadmap. Somnath’s experience in building high-efficiency supply networks and Digbijay’s understanding of India’s digital economy landscape will help us further institutionalize capabilities and drive sustained growth.”

Somnath Das, vice president, Supply Chain, Flipkart, said: “Flipkart operates at a significant scale, where operational excellence and disciplined execution are essential. I look forward to strengthening network effectiveness and building resilient, technology-enabled supply chain capabilities that support sustained growth while elevating customer experience across India.”

Digbijay Mishra, vice president, Corporate Communications, Flipkart Group, said: “Flipkart has played a defining role in shaping India’s digital commerce ecosystem. I look forward to working across the Group to build a strong, transparent, and forward-looking narrative that reflects its scale, innovation, and long-term ambition.”