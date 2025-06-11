Forget primetime: How podcasts are the new go-to for image rehab

When Vijay Mallya — a name long associated with financial controversy and media scrutiny — chose to share his perspective, he did not reserve a spot on a primetime news debate.

He sat down with Raj Shamani, an entrepreneur, influencer, and host of one of India’s most popular business podcasts. There are no lawyers. No anchors present. A lengthy, continuous dialogue in which Mallya stated, among other points, “I never ran away.”

And just like that, the internet took off with it.

What just happened here?

How did a fugitive businessman secure a trending podcast episode, and more importantly, why are PR professionals labelling it a masterstroke?

The episode went viral on social media platforms. Memes emerged overnight, with one user sharing a post of Mallya "not running away" while boarding a private jet, while another combined his quote with a dramatic Bollywood background score.

Regardless of whether people agreed, mocked, or analysed, one thing was evident: this was not merely a podcast; it was a cultural moment.

This is not the first instance we have encountered this. It’s not solely businessmen or startup founders who are reshaping their public image. Individuals ranging from celebrities to spiritual leaders are embracing the podcast trend.

From actor and entrepreneur Sunny Leone, who used The Ranveer Show to discard labels and engage in candid dialogue, to Yog Guru and businessman Baba Ramdev, who exchanged his typical fiery TV persona for a measured discussion on BeerBiceps, podcasts are rapidly evolving into platforms for image rejuvenation.

Even Uorfi Javed, frequently the subject of online mockery, discovered surprising empathy when she shared her experiences with trauma, identity, and ambition on creator-led shows.

The trend spans multiple categories. After her divorce and facing media backlash, social media creator Kusha Kapila opted for a podcast to reclaim her voice beyond the headlines.

Actor and author Kalki Koechlin openly addressed the themes of motherhood and loneliness on The Habit Coach, connecting with listeners who perceive her not only as an artist but also as a relatable human being.

In every instance, the formula remained consistent: a high-control environment, a dedicated audience, and a host who refrains from interrupting every 30 seconds.

The question extends beyond merely why controversial figures are opting for podcasts. The key takeaway is this: podcasts are emerging as the new arena for public opinion—where tone, timing, and trust determine the outcome.

In India’s rapidly expanding creator economy, that judgement is increasingly being rendered not on primetime news, but through long-form audio accompanied by a thumbnail and a comment section.

However, this shift is not occurring by chance. Public relations professionals are increasingly directing their clients, particularly those who are high-risk and high-profile, towards podcasts.

What is the reason? Because they understand that these platforms provide something that traditional media cannot regulate.

“Podcasts offer a unique space where individuals can present their narrative with greater nuance,” explains a senior PR strategist at a digital-first communications agency.

This signifies a shift away from the rapid, frequently sensationalised styles of conventional media. It enables guests to manage their message and convey it in a more personal and considerate way, he adds.

Podcasts offer what today’s reputation strategy critically requires: time, tone, and trust. Particularly when the stakes are elevated.

Aakanksha Gupta, founder and CEO of The Other Circle, puts it this way, “There is no restriction of time, and many times, no fear of being misquoted. It is advantageous to have a seasoned host like Raj who values authenticity over clickbait so a sincere trust can be established.”

And it’s not just about the guest. The relationship between podcast creators and their audience is also a major aspect of the appeal.

“The lack of editorial gatekeeping, the perceived intimacy of the format, and the loyalty of niche audiences—this combination makes creator-led podcasts incredibly powerful for high-stakes narratives,” adds the PR expert.

“It’s not just about visibility anymore. It’s about context, tone, and emotional connection.”

This goes beyond public relations; it concerns platform power.

Historically, addressing a tarnished reputation involved convening a press conference, preparing a media statement, or engaging in an interview with a prominent news anchor.

At this moment? It involves sitting opposite a creator who has an engaged audience and a camera present. Podcasts not only manage reputation; they also reshape perception, doing so according to the guest's terms.

What does this all signify?

It means we’re witnessing a shift. Not just in platforms, but in power dynamics.

News studios once held the keys to public narratives. Today, a creator with a mic and a ring light can command the same if not greater cultural sway. And with each viral clip, each “exclusive” confession, the lines between journalism, PR, and entertainment blur just a little more.

In the age of algorithms and attention spans, podcasts may not be the most neutral medium but they are the most effective ones. At least, for now.

And maybe that’s the question we should all be asking: Are podcasts the new press conferences? Or have they quietly become something even more powerful, a new kind of truth?