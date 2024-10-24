From crisis to creativity: First Partners’ playbook to modern PR

First Partners is a communications agency specialising in corporate communications and public affairs. The client base includes a diverse range of sectors, encompassing MNCs, government entities, startups, and more.

The agency has recently celebrated its eighth anniversary in the industry. Atul Ahluwalia, founding partner of First Partners, reveals that the agency was established in July 2016 by three individuals — himself, Dilip Yadav, and Santanu Gogoi (the other founding members) — all of whom previously occupied senior roles at Weber Shandwick before embarking on the journey to create their own firm.

He says that he and his team aimed to introduce a dual focus to the PR industry. While managing reputation holds significance, there is also a belief that PR agencies ought to directly contribute to business outcomes.

“Whether it's helping increase market share, attracting talent, or achieving financial goals, PR must deliver tangible results for the client’s business alongside building a long-term reputation,” adds Ahluwalia.

He also highlights the agency’s strategic emphasis on harmonising creativity with business outcomes. In considering the agency’s strategy, he emphasises that creativity has consistently been a significant asset for him, even throughout his tenure at Weber Shandwick.

Underscoring the team’s enduring dedication to creative excellence he says that it is not merely about generating innovative ideas for the sake of it. “We believe that creativity, when married with business outcomes, is a powerful tool. It’s not creativity for its own sake, it’s creativity that helps drive the client’s business goals,” he says.

Editors' Street and Global South Advisory

The agency has launched two new group companies—Editors’ Street, which specialises in strategic content, and Global South Advisory, a firm dedicated to public affairs. These companies are poised to meet the evolving demands in the market, especially as India increasingly asserts its presence on the global stage.

Discussing Editors' Street, he explains the importance of strategic content in today's AI-dominated world. According to him, Editors’ Street focusses on producing high-quality, strategic content, particularly in a world influenced by AI. He emphasises that although AI can enhance efficiency in routine tasks, the creation of complex content intended for senior executives still necessitates human expertise.

“The platform’s role is to help clients manage their own media presence. We create 24/7 newsrooms for our clients, helping them become publishers of their media, especially as legacy media shrinks,” adds Ahluwalia.

On the other hand, Global South Advisory serves as a public affairs firm aimed at helping multinational companies in manoeuvring through the intricacies of the Indian market.

“As India rises on the global stage, we see a need for firms that can help multinationals navigate the Indian market. We are prepared to assist businesses looking to establish or expand their presence in the country,” he says.

Addressing crisis in 2024

Crisis management in public relations has evolved considerably in recent years, particularly in 2024, as social media increasingly influences public perception.

Ahluwalia highlights the need for businesses to adapt to this fast-paced environment with a strong focus on transparency. “Crisis situations today often break on social media, and we’ve developed advanced models for handling them. The golden rule is transparency. If there’s an issue, admit it and show how you're addressing it. Trying to hide things only escalates the situation,” he says.

Addressing a common misunderstanding in crisis management—that negative news can merely be suppressed, Ahluwalia also points out that a significant fallacy is the belief that one can simply "smother" negative news.

“Even the biggest companies and politicians have been unsuccessful at doing this. Negative news will come out, so it’s better to be transparent and demonstrate that you are taking responsible action. I believe that honesty and swift action are critical to maintaining trust and managing reputational risk effectively,” he notes.

On journalists joining the PR world

Many journalists have made the transition into the public relations industry after spending time in the newsroom. This shift is often driven by the demand for strong storytelling and content creation skills in PR, as well as the relationships journalists build with media outlets during their careers.

Ahluwalia attributes this shift to the demand for skilled talent in PR and highlights how journalistic experience translates well into the field. “There’s a shortage of good talent in PR, and journalists often bring strong writing skills and media relationships,” he explains.

However, he also acknowledges that the transition isn’t without challenges. “Transitioning to PR requires adapting to the service-oriented nature of the industry, where meeting tight deadlines and managing multiple clients can be challenging,” he shares.