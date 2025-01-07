Furlenco taps ITW Playworx to drive strategic communications

ITW Playworx, the global brand solutions arm of ITW Universe, has been appointed as the strategic communications partner for Furlenco, a furniture rental and lifestyle brand. ITW Universe is a full-stack agency offering a complete range of services through a single window. This partnership will focus on driving Furlenco’s communication strategies to enhance its brand narrative and build stronger connections with its target audience.

As part of this mandate, ITW Playworx will craft and execute a comprehensive PR strategy for Furlenco, leveraging innovative approaches to elevate the brand’s visibility. Additionally, ITW Universe will work closely with Furlenco’s marketing team to amplify the brand's presence through outdoor advertising (OOH) and sports marketing platforms, ensuring an integrated and impactful outreach.

Ajith Karimpana, CEO and founder, Furlenco, added, “Furlenco has always strived to create exceptional experiences for the customers by offering premium, flexible home solutions. Partnering with ITW Playworx aligns with our goal of engaging meaningfully with our audience. We are confident this collaboration will help us achieve greater visibility and strengthen our brand's positioning in the market.”

Commenting on the association, Sidharth Ghosh, CEO of ITW Playworx, said, “Furlenco is redefining modern living, and we are proud to partner with a brand that resonates with urban India's aspirations. At ITW Playworx, we craft purpose-driven strategies that elevate brands and build deeper emotional connections. This partnership is a valuable opportunity to showcase our expertise in impactful storytelling.”

Speaking on the association, Bhairav Shanth, co-founder, ITW Universe said, “We are excited to be working with a truly new economy brand like Furlenco on boosting their brand presence and salience. An interconnected consumer market requires strategies that are truly integrated across multiple channels and building on the work that ITW Playworx will be doing we will also be helping the brand with a holistic 360 plan spanning across multiple touchpoints such as Digital/OTT, Sports Marketing, OOH and more.”