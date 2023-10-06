Glad U Came bagged the PR mandate for MorLuxury, an American Luxury Beauty Retail Platform

The partnership is aimed at amplifying brand visibility and fostering growth in the targeted market.
Glad U Came has won the PR mandate for MorLuxury, an authentic American luxury Beauty, Cosmetics and Skincare ecommerce platform. MorLuxury is dedicated to bridging the gap between discerning Indian consumers and the exclusive world of American beauty products.
Glad U Came is incharge of overseeing the strategic development and execution of pioneering PR and Influencer Marketing campaigns across various digital platforms. These initiatives aim to guarantee not only successful reach but also meaningful engagement with MorLuxury's discerning target audience. The agency aims to elevate MorLuxury's brand presence and reputation in the digital landscape, positioning it as a symbol of luxury, innovation, and excellence.
MorLuxury believes that everyone should have access to the latest and most innovative beauty, cosmetics, and skincare products, regardless of their geographical location. As a forward-thinking US-based e-commerce startup, MorLuxury's mission is to connect the discerning Indian consumer with unique beauty, cosmetics, and skincare brands from the United States. Through their platform, Indian consumers can now easily access and procure high-quality, authentic products from the most avant-garde and visionary beauty, cosmetics, and skincare brands in the United States.
Maddie Amrutkar, founder of Glad U Came, expressed his enthusiasm about this partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with MorLuxury, and we embark on an exciting journey to bring our expertise and passion to amplify their brand story. Our objective is to elevate MorLuxury's visibility and engage beauty enthusiasts through strategic communication and brand-building strategies."
Manny Khan, cofounder of MorLuxury also shared his sentiments about this collaboration, stating, "We are honored to partner with Glad U Came. Their unparalleled expertise and profound industry understanding will be invaluable in conveying the essence of our brand and expanding our outreach to a broader audience. Together, our goal is to showcase a seamless and convenient shopping experience for our customers. By uniting individuals, we aspire to foster a new era of beauty that prioritizes quality, innovation, and inclusivity. We are genuinely excited about the remarkable journeys that lie ahead."
Prachi Vaidya, Cofounder of MorLuxury also shared her thoughts about this collaboration, stating, “With India's beauty industry experiencing rapid growth and evolving into a significant sector, our primary goal is to ensure that MorLuxury's e-commerce platform is readily available to all users across the country, irrespective of their geographical location. We are confident in the expertise of Glad U Came and their deep understanding will prove highly advantageous in expanding our reach to a more extensive and diverse consumer base.”