Glad U Came bags PR mandate of Park Avenue for Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

The agency will be implementing PR strategies for Park Avenue’s debut at Lakme Fashion Week.
Glad U Came, PR and Influencer Marketing Agency, has bagged the PR mandate of Park Avenue, an Indian menswear brand for Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI. As part of the mandate, Glad U Came will be responsible for developing and implementing distinct PR strategies for the brand's latest collection ‘CITY CASUALS’ on the final day of Lakme Fashion Week. As announced, the time and date of the event is scheduled on 15th of October from 7pm onwards at New Delhi.
The collection “CITY CASUALS'' will be shown on Day 5 of Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI will adhere to Park Avenue's signature ethos.
Maddie Amrutkar, founder of Glad U Came, stated, “We are more than honored to handle and implement various PR strategies for Park Avenue’s debut at Lakme Fashion Week. Park Avenue is a renowned brand and is synonymous with trust, integrity, and quality in the world of menswear fashion. Our main objective is to implement and disseminate enhanced PR strategies for the success of the brand’s new collection at the final day of Lakme Fashion Week.”
Himanshu Khanna CMO, Lifestyle Business, Raymond said. “We are equally honored to partner with Glad U Came. Their impeccable expertise and profound industry knowledge will be beneficial for a broader outreach. Glad U Came will be responsible for implementing the PR strategies at our debut at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI. Join us on Day 5 on the auspicious event for a game-changing showcase of our latest collection that encapsulates Park Avenue's ethos - where style meets utility. ”