Glad U Came bags PR mandate of Park Avenue for Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

Glad U Came, PR and Influencer Marketing Agency, has bagged the PR mandate of Park Avenue, an Indian menswear brand for Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI. As part of the mandate, Glad U Came will be responsible for developing and implementing distinct PR strategies for the brand's latest collection ‘CITY CASUALS’ on the final day of Lakme Fashion Week. As announced, the time and date of the event is scheduled on 15th of October from 7pm onwards at New Delhi.