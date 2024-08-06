Glad U Came wins PR mandate for Eze Perfumes- a Sawai Fragrance venture

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Glad U Came's responsibility encompasses amplifying awareness and visibility of the brand.
Glad U Came, a PR and influencer marketing agency, has secured the PR mandate for Eze Perfumes, a long-lasting luxury perfumes brand. Sawai Fragrances is the parent company of Eze Perfumes. As the official PR partner, Glad U Came's responsibility encompasses amplifying awareness and visibility of the brand, while handling brand enhancement and influencer engagement for the brand. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.
Glad U Came is known for combining its extrinsic knowledge of the industry and top-notch media relations. The agency’s key responsibilities will include strategic counseling and planning, an integrated communication programme that includes strategic media and influencer engagements, and building an influential community for the brand.
Eze Perfumes creates luxury perfumes perfect for everyday and special occasions that are vegan and cruelty free. Leveraging Sawai Fragrances' 75+yrs expertise in perfume manufacturing, Eze Perfumes brings the rich tapestry of Indian fragrance with a modern sensibility to consumers while being. It is the expertise they bring to the perfume industry with their fragrance selection and the luxurious experience of the perfume that sets them apart from a regular perfume brand.
On winning the mandate, Maddie Amrutkar, founder of Glad U Came said, "Eze's unique selection of fragrances and packaging is a game-changer. Our PR strategy will focus on educating consumers about these unique creations and establishing Eze as a leader in the global fragrance space."