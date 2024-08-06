Glad U Came wins PR mandate for Eze Perfumes- a Sawai Fragrance venture

Eze Perfumes creates luxury perfumes perfect for everyday and special occasions that are vegan and cruelty free. Leveraging Sawai Fragrances' 75+yrs expertise in perfume manufacturing, Eze Perfumes brings the rich tapestry of Indian fragrance with a modern sensibility to consumers while being. It is the expertise they bring to the perfume industry with their fragrance selection and the luxurious experience of the perfume that sets them apart from a regular perfume brand.