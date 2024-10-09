Gozoop Group and Vicara PR form joint venture to launch a PR division

Gozoop, an independent marketing group, in a significant move to elevate its service offerings and amplify its growth trajectory, has signed a JV with Vicara PR, a Mumbai-based public relations firm. This strategic collaboration aims to create a comprehensive public relations division for Gozoop Group, enhancing its service offerings and driving mutual growth.

Advertisment

The partnership is designed to harness the strengths of both organisations, delivering significant benefits. By merging Vicara PR's specialised knowledge in public relations with Gozoop's extensive digital marketing capabilities, the joint venture aims for a 100% growth in the next 12 months, bringing in new clients and expanding Gozoop's reach into key sectors.

Through this collaboration, Gozoop Group will enhance its service suite with specialised public relations services to navigate new-age brands' unique challenges and opportunities.

Joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions has been a growth strategy of Gozoop ever since its acquisition of Red Digital in 2013. Most recently the group announced a JV GZPure to strengthen its media capabilities.

Jigar Chatwani, co-founder, Vicara PR, expressed, "We're excited to join forces with Gozoop Group as a creative PR division that merges our expertise. This partnership will enable us to develop innovative communication strategies that enhance brand narratives and proactively address real-time challenges. By combining Vicara PR's strengths with Gozoop’s digital marketing prowess, we’re set to deliver impactful solutions that benefit both our organisations and our clients, driving growth and resilience in today’s competitive landscape."

Rohan Bhansali, co-founder and chairman at Gozoop Group, added, "Our partnership with Vicara PR marks a significant step towards realizing our vision of building India’s own homegrown advertising network. The stellar team at Vicara brings in solid domain expertise, independent thinking and a strong alignment towards the Gozoop value system. By integrating Vicara’s PR prowess, we'll amplify our capabilities to provide integrated solutions to our clients.”

Aiming to capture a significant market share, Gozoop Group and Vicara PR project a significant revenue increase in the first year of their new PR division. This comprehensive partnership will deliver innovative communication solutions, empowering brands to thrive in a competitive landscape.

GOZOOP’s clients include Indian and International brands such as OPPO, Amazon Mini, Tim Hortons, Saint Gobain, Mashreq Bank, Damac and Oman Insurance.