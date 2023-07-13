Grapes wins PR mandate for Maxperience

The collaboration is aimed at amplifying brand visibility amongst the target audience.
Grapes, an integrated communication agency, has won the public relations mandate for Maxperience, an experiential marketing agency. The partnership aims to design robust communication strategies to enhance brand presence across the length and breadth of the industry.
Maxperience comes with the proficiency to create an immersive experience for the audience with the help of end-to-end experiential marketing strategies. Through this collaboration the brand strives to echo its expertise of marketing with the help of the communication ability of Grapes.
As part of the mandate, Grapes will focus on forging Maxperience as an ingenious agency fueling the experience of the audience. It will oversee the entire brand messaging, profiling, communication execution to showcase the brand as an industry leader in the sector. The PR mandate will be aimed at strengthening the top of the mind recall value of the brand amongst the stakeholders.
Arvind Balan, co-founder of Maxperience said on the PR mandate win, “The team at Maxperience consists of a bunch of passionate, young & adventure enthusiasts and comes with extensive knowledge of experiential market. Collaborating with Grapes was a conscious idea as we wanted someone who could understand and align with the ethos of our brand to resonate it in their core messaging.”
“Experiential market is a dynamic industry and in a country like India where people seek opportunities to get associated with adventurous sports, this brand has a lot of potential. By getting Maxperience on board, we are ready to embark on the journey of crafting compelling narratives to innovatively communicate the proposition of the brand to a mass audience”, said Shradha Agarwal, co-founder & CEO of Grapes.