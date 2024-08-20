GreyMatters Communications celebrates 14 years with registered trademark

"The campaign serves as a practical guide for companies and brands to safeguard and elevate their image. The 'Image Ki Raksha' initiative aims to highlight the essential role communications agencies play in navigating a market overwhelmed with information. By shedding light on the often-unseen efforts of PR professionals, the campaign seeks to demonstrate the industry's dedication to maintaining and enhancing the reputation of its partners," stated Dr Anand. He also informed that as part of this campaign he is offering a free 5-hour module for small businesses who wish to understand the nuances of PR and brand management.