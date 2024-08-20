GreyMatters Communications celebrates 14 years with registered trademark

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
GreyMatters Communications & Consulting, a PR, advocacy and political communications company, has announced registration of its trademark as the company celebrates 14 years of impact in the communications industry.
Founded in 2010, the company has successfully navigated the complexities of intellectual property law to achieve this key milestone, a significant step for brand protection.
“Registering a trademark involves a rigorous process that is crucial for securing a company's brand identity. As industries evolve, evidenced by a 13% growth in the Indian PR industry over the past two decades, protecting a brand's unique presence becomes increasingly important. A registered trademark not only shields against unauthorized use but also reinforces a company's distinctiveness in a competitive market,” said Navneet Anand, founder and director of GreyMatters Communications.
“Securing a trademark is a challenging yet crucial process. It not only protects our intellectual property but also affirms our commitment to a distinct brand identity. Amidst the industry's rapid growth and heightened competition, this achievement reflects our steadfast dedication and resilience,” he added.
Coinciding with this milestone, GreyMatters also announced the launch of an 'Image Ki Raksha' campaign in celebration of Raksha Bandhan. This new initiative offers a series of case studies focused on reputation management, public perception, and image enhancement. 'Image Ki Raksha' aims to provide actionable insights and strategies for brands to maintain and elevate their image in today’s competitive market. The storytelling will be fun, yet informative.
"The campaign serves as a practical guide for companies and brands to safeguard and elevate their image. The 'Image Ki Raksha' initiative aims to highlight the essential role communications agencies play in navigating a market overwhelmed with information. By shedding light on the often-unseen efforts of PR professionals, the campaign seeks to demonstrate the industry's dedication to maintaining and enhancing the reputation of its partners," stated Dr Anand. He also informed that as part of this campaign he is offering a free 5-hour module for small businesses who wish to understand the nuances of PR and brand management.
As GreyMatters Communications looks to the future, the company continues to emphasise the importance of robust brand management and strategic communication in an ever-evolving industry landscape.