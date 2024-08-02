HCF wins communications mandate for Kamal Cement from Shree Digvijay Cement

Speaking on behalf of the entire team – a blend of seasoned professionals and young guns - behind this successful pitch, Atul Purohit, the executive creative director at HCF observed that the team rightly felt cement is a key ingredient in the nation’s development. On the one hand, Kamal Cement reinforces the nation’s infrastructural strength, and on the other hand it is concreting a resolute belief and unshakeable determination in providing and being the very best. This belief, according to him, is what will take forward and give new impetus to Kamal Cement’s philosophy of ‘Barson ki Salaamati, Kamal ki Mazbooti.’