HCF wins communications mandate for Kamal Cement from Shree Digvijay Cement

Hetarsh Creative Force (HCF), a branding agency in Ahmedabad that offers mainline advertising and digital marketing services has won the communications mandate of Kamal Cement after a multi-agency pitch.
Kamal Cement is a brand from Shree Digvijay Cement Company. It has been standing strong since the last eight decades and cementing its commitment to building the nation by manufacturing the superior quality cement.
“HCF is our preferred communications partner for brand Kamal Cement at this important juncture of our journey,” says Prem R. Singh, head of sales and marketing of Kamal Cement.
“Working on a reputed brand like Kamal Cement will be a wonderful challenge, and the entire team at HCF is excited and motivated to take its name to even greater heights,” says an extremely enthused Amit Parikh, Founder and CCO of HCF.
In his words, the challenge will be to match the consistency that is achieved by Kamal Cement in the quality of every grain of cement, in HCF’s creative output – and HCF is fully-equipped and geared to ensure it. He reiterates that HCF is looking forward to a long, and strategically and creatively impactful partnership with Kamal Cement.
The digital marketing will be strategised, conceptualised and overseen by HCF Click, HCF’s fully-integrated digital marketing wing that is manned by talented Designers, web Developers and SEO experts.
Speaking on behalf of the entire team – a blend of seasoned professionals and young guns - behind this successful pitch, Atul Purohit, the executive creative director at HCF observed that the team rightly felt cement is a key ingredient in the nation’s development. On the one hand, Kamal Cement reinforces the nation’s infrastructural strength, and on the other hand it is concreting a resolute belief and unshakeable determination in providing and being the very best. This belief, according to him, is what will take forward and give new impetus to Kamal Cement’s philosophy of ‘Barson ki Salaamati, Kamal ki Mazbooti.’