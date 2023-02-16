Hindalco Industries Limited ropes in Kashmira Kadbane as Lead – PR and Communications

Kadbane is a communications professional with over 14 years of integrated communications experience.
Hindalco Industries has appointed Kashmira Kadbane to lead – PR and communications.
Her previous stint was with Xynteo as communications specialist.
She made this announcement via Linkedin and said, “After a wonderful stint at Xynteo. I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Lead PR and Communications at Hindalco Industries Limited!.”
Kadbane has worked with Genesis BCW, Red Fuse Communications, Edelman and ITC Group.