Hindalco Industries Limited ropes in Kashmira Kadbane as Lead – PR and Communications

Kadbane is a communications professional with over 14 years of integrated communications experience.

Hindalco Industries has appointed Kashmira Kadbane to lead – PR and communications.

Her previous stint was with Xynteo as communications specialist.

She made this announcement via Linkedin and said, “After a wonderful stint at Xynteo. I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Lead PR and Communications at Hindalco Industries Limited!.”

Kadbane has worked with Genesis BCW, Red Fuse Communications, Edelman and ITC Group.

