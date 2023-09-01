Index Group joins hands with PR 24x7 for strategic PR mandate

This new collaboration is going to help Index Group communicate better with its clients, partners, and the industry as a whole.
PR 24x7, a regional PR organization has announced that it has been chosen to handle the PR for Index Group, a leading company in the medical field. This is a big accomplishment for both organizations, as they join forces to improve brand awareness, communication effectiveness, and their overall market presence. With this partnership, they are primed to make a strong impact and achieve great things.
PR 24x7 is the perfect partner for Index Group because of their expertise in creating captivating narratives and developing effective communication strategies.
On this collaboration, Suresh S Bhadoria, chairman of Index Group says - PR 24x7 stands at the forefront of this domain, and at Index, we consider ourselves fortunate to have discovered such exceptional partners to oversee our communication endeavors. Anticipating the evolution of this collaboration to even loftier summits brings us immense excitement. We take immense pleasure in announcing our affiliation with PR 24x7, who now serve as our official PR agency for the entire group. With the inclusion of PR 24x7, our confidence in scaling our regional influence to unprecedented altitudes is unwavering.
"We are thrilled to have this opportunity to showcase our skills and help elevate the visibility and reputation of the esteemed Index Group in their respective industry" said Neha Gour, president, PR 24x7. "In today's fast-paced business landscape, effective communication is paramount. It is not enough to simply convey information; it is crucial to captivate your audience and leave a lasting impression. Index Group's remarkable achievements and forward-thinking approach perfectly resonate with our values, and we are dedicated to amplifying their success through strategic communication initiatives."
This new collaboration is going to help Index Group communicate better with its clients, partners, and the industry as a whole. PR 24x7 will be working closely with Index Group's internal teams to make sure they have a good PR strategy that includes media relations, thought leadership initiatives, and targeted outreach efforts.