iTAP appoints StudioTalk as PR Agency for Corporate and Brand Mandate

iTAP is a fast-growing OTT and Gaming platform born in India for the globe that offers web series, movies, comedy shorts, mobisodes, gaming, and sports content at an unbeatable subscription price of only Rs. 99/year. With over half a million users from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities on its platform, iTAP stands out with its unique ENGAGE and EARN system, where users can earn iCOINS by engaging with the app and win exciting prizes in return.