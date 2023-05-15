iTAP appoints StudioTalk as PR Agency for Corporate and Brand Mandate

The mandate aims to strengthen iTAP's brand recall and corporate communication strategies to expand its reach to a broader audience.
iTAP, a youth-focused OTT entertainment and gaming platform, has appointed StudioTalk for its media strategy and pan-India outreach. The mandate aims to strengthen iTAP's brand recall and corporate communication strategies to expand its reach to a broader audience.
iTAP is a fast-growing OTT and Gaming platform born in India for the globe that offers web series, movies, comedy shorts, mobisodes, gaming, and sports content at an unbeatable subscription price of only Rs. 99/year. With over half a million users from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities on its platform, iTAP stands out with its unique ENGAGE and EARN system, where users can earn iCOINS by engaging with the app and win exciting prizes in return.
"We're thrilled to partner with StudioTalk and leverage their media expertise to enhance our brand awareness and accelerate our reach," said Haroon Shergill, CMO of iTAP. "We're confident that StudioTalk will help us to connect with our target audience and add value to our user experience."
With its headquarters in Mumbai and over a decade of experience in public relations and brand communications, StudioTalk will assist iTAP in developing a comprehensive communication and PR strategy that aligns with its business objectives. StudioTalk has a proven track record of working with clients from diverse industries, including technology, social development, entertainment, and top movie studios.
"We're excited to collaborate with iTAP and bring our insights to the table," said Vikram Sawant, co-founder & managing partner, StudioTalk. "Our primary goal is to drive engagement and increase visibility for the platform. iTAP provides a unique opportunity for us to engage with a pan-India audience, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets and opening up newer avenues for the platform's growth."
With StudioTalk's strategy and experience, iTAP aims to solidify its position as a leading OTT entertainment and gaming platform in India.