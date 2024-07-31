Jajabor Brand Consultancy bags the PR mandate for Wellbeing Nutrition

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
This collaboration aims to enhance consumer engagement through strategic communications and PR initiatives.
Jajabor Brand Consultancy, an integrated Communications & PR strategic collective, today announced a strategic communications partnership with Wellbeing Nutrition, a wellness brand. Through this collaboration, JBC will serve as Wellbeing Nutrition's strategic communications partner working closely with the brand to build, scale and deploy consumer focused dialogues across PR, organic comms, brand properties and more.
Avnish Chabbria, founder at Wellbeing Nutrition, said, “Consumers today are ditching the 'quick fix' mentality in favour of a holistic approach to wellness. At Wellbeing Nutrition, we are committed to working hand-in-hand with consumer insights to deliver innovative formats like our dissolvable melts (oral thin strips) and groundbreaking products like the world's first vegan and vegetarian collagen with Vecollal®. Our focus on sustainability and conscious choices, including our PETA-approved vegan collagen, reflects our commitment to both human and planetary health. Partnering with Jajabor Brand Consultancy will help us expand our reach and solidify our position as a leader in the wellness industry.”
Saurabh Kapoor, co-founder at Wellbeing Nutrition, said, “The Indian nutraceutical market is a billion-dollar opportunity in India. As consumers increasingly prioritize preventive health measures and seek natural alternatives to conventional medicine, Wellbeing Nutrition steps in to provide health solutions that are effective, safe, and delicious. We are happy to partner with Jajabor Brand Consultancy to strengthen our brand narrative and communication. We look forward to integrating a strategic approach in making Wellbeing Nutrition the go to brand for consumers' nutrition and wellbeing needs.”
Upasna Dash, founder and CEO of Jajabor Brand Consultancy said, “In 2024, the consumer behaviour has dramatically changed, therefore it’s equally important for brands also to change the way they communicate with their consumers. At JBC we love partnering with brands that have a vision to go beyond traditional PR and deploy cutting edge organic comms built on data, consumer psyche, global trends & most importantly authenticity. Wellbeing has always been that brand and we are very excited to build out their consumer dialogue journey with them. The beauty and personal care segment in the D2C ecosystem in India stands at a staggering USD 2.2 billion, showcasing the consumer shift and increased focus towards their health and wellness, making Wellbeing Nutrition a key stakeholder in enabling good health for India and joining hands as their strategic communications partner.”