JioStar appoints Pranav Kunkalienkar as associate director- corporate comms

JioStar has appointed Pranav Kunkalienkar as associate director – corporate communications.

Kunkalienkar moves to the role after a stint with Rajasthan Royals, where he served as manager – corporate communications and PR from March 2025 to February 2026. His work there focused on communications around the IPL franchise and its wider operations.

In a LinkedIn post announcing his departure from Rajasthan Royals, Kunkalienkar wrote: “If I’m honest, I’ve been rewriting this in my head for days. It’s difficult to say goodbye to a place where the work mattered, but the people mattered more. As I wrap up my chapter with Rajasthan Royals, I don’t first think about campaigns or coverage reports..."

Before joining Rajasthan Royals, Kunkalienkar was assistant manager – corporate communications (sports) at Disney Star, where he worked for over three years between 2022 and 2025.

Earlier in his career, he worked with MSLGroup as a senior account executive, handling communications mandates. His previous roles also include stints at KOOH Sports Private, Rendezvous Sports World, and Universal Hunt, where he worked in marketing, business development and consulting roles.