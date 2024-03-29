K2 Communications secures the PR and social media mandate of Zeno Health

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The collaboration aims to enhance Zeno Health's brand positioning in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors in India.
Zeno Health, a omni-channel platform for generic medicines, has appointed K2 Communications as its integrated communication partner. The legacy firm has been instrumental in announcing the brand’s successful securement of $25 million in Series C funding last month.
Commenting on the partnership, Kush Jain, head of growth at Zeno Health, stated, “Zeno Health has been in search of a trusted partner with a proven track record in our niche to initiate our communication journey. K2 Communications is renowned and respected for their innovative and out-of-the-box ideas. They also have a dedicated vertical team for health care sector and this works in our favor. Moreover, the healthcare sector, and especially the pharmaceutical market in India, is poised for a revolution in the coming years. We believe this is the opportune moment to accelerate our efforts in educating the masses about generic medicine. K2’s approach aligns with our objectives, and we are delighted to have them on board. We are confident that our shared vision of democratising healthcare in India will soon become a reality.”
In this new collaboration, K2 Communications will collaborate closely with Zeno Health’s corporate communications and marketing team to implement comprehensive strategies aimed at enhancing the company’s brand positioning within the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors in India.
Shiv Shankar Devaraaj, founder and CEO of K2 Communications, commented, “While K2 Communications caters to various segments, it also specialises in healthcare and its ancillary sectors. In addition, we have a fully functional and adept Mumbai branch to cater to clients in the region. We have a legacy of 21 years and most of our clients have been with us since the beginning. We are grateful to Siddharth Gadia, CEO and co-founder and Mr. Girish Agrawal, founder of Zeno Health for reposing their faith in us. We are committed to seeing them achieve their goals using grounded PR narratives that will sync with the pulse of all stakeholders.”