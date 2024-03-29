K2 Communications secures the PR and social media mandate of Zeno Health

Commenting on the partnership, Kush Jain, head of growth at Zeno Health, stated, “Zeno Health has been in search of a trusted partner with a proven track record in our niche to initiate our communication journey. K2 Communications is renowned and respected for their innovative and out-of-the-box ideas. They also have a dedicated vertical team for health care sector and this works in our favor. Moreover, the healthcare sector, and especially the pharmaceutical market in India, is poised for a revolution in the coming years. We believe this is the opportune moment to accelerate our efforts in educating the masses about generic medicine. K2’s approach aligns with our objectives, and we are delighted to have them on board. We are confident that our shared vision of democratising healthcare in India will soon become a reality.”