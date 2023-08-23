Kaizzen expands to MENA with Dubai Office, appoints Dipankar Zalpuri as President

This office will offer PR and digital marketing solutions to businesses in the Middle East and North Africa region.
Kaizzen has opened an office in Dubai as part of its global expansion strategy. The office offers PR and digital marketing solutions to businesses in the Middle East and North Africa region.
Dipankar Zalpuri has been appointed as the president of the MENA region for Kaizzen. With extensive experience in communications, including digital marketing, content marketing, public relations, and events consulting and execution, Zalpuri is positioned to provide international brands and emerging startups with tailored PR and digital marketing strategies.
Vineet Handa, founder and CEO of Kaizzen, expressed his excitement about this expansion, emphasizing the strategic significance of the MENA market and Dubai's role as a gateway to the region. Handa stated, "With our expertise in creating compelling narratives and delivering tangible outcomes, we look forward to assisting businesses in the MENA region in establishing meaningful connections with their audiences."
Nikhil Pavithran, group president at Kaizzen, shared the agency's aspiration to not only provide top-tier communication strategies but also become an integral part of the MENA business landscape. Pavithran expressed confidence in the agency's ability to design impactful campaigns.
Dipankar Zalpuri conveyed his eagerness to lead Kaizzen's operations in the MENA region and contribute to its success. He highlighted the agency's commitment to delivering successful client campaigns through comprehensive communication strategies. Zalpuri's appointment reaffirms Kaizzen's determination to make a positive impact in the region.