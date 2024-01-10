Ketchum Sampark wins PR mandate for Usha International

“We are excited to partner with Usha International, a heritage brand with the knowledge and vibrancy of today. Usha’s consumer-first approach, its innovative and distinct product range align perfectly with our mission of growing the brand through impactful communication and relevant media relations. We look forward to contributing to the continued evolution and success of this much loved and instantly recognisable brand.” said Rohan Srinivasan, managing director, Ketchum Sampark.