Ketchum Sampark wins PR mandate for Usha International

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.
Usha International, the consumer durables brand has recently awarded its public relations mandate to Ketchum Sampark. The agency will offer a strategic approach to the brand’s product communications and oversee media relations to elevate Usha’s presence pan India. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.
“We are glad to have Ketchum Sampark on board as our PR partner and are confident that the agency will help us enhance and strengthen our brand positioning and leverage our product offerings and key initiatives across relevant channels” said the spokesperson for Usha International.
“We are excited to partner with Usha International, a heritage brand with the knowledge and vibrancy of today. Usha’s consumer-first approach, its innovative and distinct product range align perfectly with our mission of growing the brand through impactful communication and relevant media relations. We look forward to contributing to the continued evolution and success of this much loved and instantly recognisable brand.” said Rohan Srinivasan, managing director, Ketchum Sampark.