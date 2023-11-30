Ketchum Sampark wins PR mandate for World Trade Centers Association

The agency will manage WTCA's communication strategy and promote international trade and investment opportunities in the Indian market.
World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) has selected Ketchum Sampark as its strategic PR partner for India. WTCA is an international network dedicated to stimulating trade and investment opportunities.
It serves as an ‘international ecosystem’ of global connections, iconic properties and integrated trade services under the WTC brand. With a presence in over 300 locations across nearly 100 countries, the company is committed to enhancing business connections and facilitating trade on a global scale.
In India, WTCA maintains a robust presence with 38 ‘World Trade Center’ licensees, playing a pivotal role in connecting businesses and promoting economic growth across the nation.
Under the mandate, Ketchum Sampark will provide strategic counsel and media relations aimed at elevating the WTC and WTCA brands in the Indian market, making international trade and investment opportunities more accessible to businesses across India. It will also be responsible for spotlighting India WTCA Member successes and case stories as well as support the upcoming 2024 WTCA Global Business Forum (GBF), hosted by WTC Bengaluru in India.
Scott Wang, vice president, Asia Pacific, WTCA, said, “We are pleased to have Ketchum Sampark as our strategic communications partner in India. Our vision is to play a key role in India’s infrastructure and smart city development, growth of small and medium enterprises and trade promotion. Ketchum Sampark will play a significant role in our ‘Road to 500’ initiative and help us achieve our overall communication and market specific objectives.”
Rohan Srinivasan, managing director, Ketchum Sampark, added, “We are truly excited about this collaboration with the World Trade Centers Association. The number of World Trade Centers (WTCs) in India has crossed 37 and it is the only country after the U.S. to have as many WTC locations. We look forward to showcasing the WTCA’s global reach, membership and network in India.”