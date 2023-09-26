Ketchum Sampark wins the PR mandate for Aadhar Housing Finance

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.
Aadhar Housing Finance, has awarded its public relations mandate to Ketchum Sampark. The PR agency will offer a consultative approach to the brand’s communications strategy, oversee media relations and also manage the digital PR and social media engagement to elevate Aadhar’s brand presence in the market. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.
Aadhar Housing Finance was established in 2010 and has serves more than 230,000 customers through their 480 branches across 20 states and Union Territories. The company provides valuable home financing solutions with affordable EMIs, servicing the lower and middle income groups of society.
“We are glad to have Ketchum Sampark as our communication partner for Aadhar Housing Finance. Given their extensive and proven knowledge of the industry, we are confident that our association will help us establish and build upon the existing relationships we have with our key stakeholders and above all our customers”, said, Rishi Anand, MD & CEO, Aadhar Housing Finance.
“Aadhar Housing Finance is a trusted name in the housing finance industry and we’re truly excited with this partnership. We look forward to leveraging our expertise to ensure Aadhar Housing Finance remains at the forefront of facilitating financial inclusion and providing credit solutions that make homeownership accessible to everyone”, said Mr. Rohan Srinivasan, MD, Ketchum Sampark.