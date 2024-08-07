KKR set to acquire corporate PR firm from WPP for $800M

The transaction is expected to close before the end of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The transaction is a related party transaction, falling within UK Listing Rule 8.2.1R, due to KKR’s existing c.28% shareholding in FGS. The board of WPP (the “Board”), which has been so advised by Goldman Sachs International, acting in its capacity as sponsor, considers that the terms of the Transaction are fair and reasonable as far as WPP shareholders are concerned. In giving its advice, Goldman Sachs International has taken account of the Board’s commercial assessment of the Transaction. The Board considers the Transaction to be in the best interests of WPP shareholders as a whole.