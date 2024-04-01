LS Digital awards PR and Communications mandate to Kaizzen

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The partnership aims to further enhance their positions in the industry.
LS Digital, an independent digital marketing transformation (DMT) company, has awarded their PR and communications mandate to Kaizzen, an integrated communications agency, following a multi-agency pitch.
Kaizzen’s mandate encompasses managing LS Digital's communication strategy, media relations, and corporate reputation. Through initiatives and targeted campaigns, Kaizzen will leverage its expertise to further strengthen LS Digital's presence in key markets and support the company’s ambitious growth plans.
LS Digital is committed to revolutionising the landscape by placing digital marketing transformation (DMT) at the premise of its brand identity, with its specialised business units Langoor, a CX & Web 3.0 company, f1studioz, a UI/UX company, and Social Panga, a digital-first creative company. With a vision to drive innovation and redefine digital marketing standards to grow the industry, LS Digital follows its guiding mantra #ChallengeTheNow to build industry best solutions today that will reshape the future of global business.
Speaking on the partnership, Anshuman Misra, SVP strategic partnerships, marketing & PR, "As India takes the centre stage in developing and delivering tech-enabled, innovative services to the world, LS Digital is geared-up in spirit and strength to lead this conversation, we are happy to welcome Kaizzen on board as our PR partner. We are confident that this collaboration will further strengthen our position as a pioneering force in business transformation; In this new era of digital innovation and transformation, joining forces with young and dynamic team of Kaizzen, will help us in our journey of redefining industry standards, inspire change and shape the future by transforming businesses digitally.”
Nikhil Pavithran, group president of Kaizzen, stated, “We firmly believe in the immense potential of this collaboration, especially in alignment with the honourable Prime Minister's Digital India initiative, which sets the stage for substantial market growth. This partnership signifies a synergy of expertise and gives us a great opportunity to leverage our combined strengths to drive meaningful impact and foster impactful dialogues."