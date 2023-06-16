Madchatter Brand Solutions wins PR mandate for Sociowash

Madchatter will work with Sociowash to elevate the latter’s external communication and perception.
Madchatter Brand Solutions, an integrated communications firm has won the Public Relations mandate of integrated advertising firm Sociowash. The agency was chosen for its consultative approach to public relations, coupled with the agency’s extensive experience in the advertising and communications industry. As the trusted partner of Sociowash, Madchatter Brand Solutions will work closely with the agency to amplify its brand presence, and product offerings and strengthen its relationships with key stakeholders. Additionally, Madchatter will also focus on driving communications for SW Networks' business verticals, which include Sociowash, SW Studios, and Youthbeat.
Sociowash is an integrated advertising agency and has witnessed remarkable expansion over the last eight years. With its team size doubled to over 250 creative minds and revenue soaring by over 50% in less than a span of two years, Sociowash has firmly established itself as a frontrunner in the A&M industry. Working with prestigious brands like BMW Motorrad, Oral-B, Tide, CenturyPly, Colorbar, Myntra, Flipkart, Swiggy, Viacom18 Studios, Zomato, and many others, Sociowash offers a comprehensive range of services including, social media marketing, performance marketing, video production, collateral design, website design and development, youth marketing, and influencer marketing to name a few.
Commenting on the win, Rachna Baruah, founder and director of Madchatter Brand Solutions, expressed utmost enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to be the Communications Partner for Sociowash. The win reflects trust and recognition of our capabilities in delivering result-oriented communication solutions in the advertising and marketing business landscape. In a segment that sees such dynamic movements, Sociowash has been able to maintain its steady hold on creative thinking and innovation for brands. We are hopeful that this partnership will help in the agency’s brand recall in the marketing and advertising space.”
Pranav Agarwal, co-founder of Sociowash said, “We are excited for this strategic partnership with Madchatter, and welcome them as our communications partner. Their expertise in the field and ability to understand our thinking aligns perfectly with our vision. With this partnership, we aim to forge our connections with the stakeholders, enhance our corporate communications and to take Sociowash and SW Network to the next level.”