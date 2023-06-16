Madchatter Brand Solutions wins PR mandate for Sociowash

Commenting on the win, Rachna Baruah, founder and director of Madchatter Brand Solutions, expressed utmost enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to be the Communications Partner for Sociowash. The win reflects trust and recognition of our capabilities in delivering result-oriented communication solutions in the advertising and marketing business landscape. In a segment that sees such dynamic movements, Sociowash has been able to maintain its steady hold on creative thinking and innovation for brands. We are hopeful that this partnership will help in the agency’s brand recall in the marketing and advertising space.”