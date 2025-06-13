Madchatter joins Worldcom PR Network to expand global reach

Mumbai-based communications firm Madchatter Brand Solutions has joined the Worldcom Public Relations Group, a global network of independent agencies. The partnership will support Madchatter in executing campaigns for Indian and international clients.

With access to Worldcom’s network of 80+ PR firms across 40 countries, Madchatter will support global mandates, share India-specific insights, and offer communication solutions for brands in diverse markets.

Commenting on the partnership, Rachna Baruah, founder and CEO of Madchatter Brand Solutions, said, “Joining the Worldcom network represents a significant strategic milestone for us, especially at a time when regional boundaries in business and communication are rapidly dissolving. This partnership equips us with direct access to a global network of expertise, enabling us to deliver culturally nuanced, globally informed strategies.”

Worldcom’s selection process includes a detailed evaluation of each agency’s operational capabilities, regional insight, and alignment with the network’s collaborative ethos.

“India remains a market of growing strategic importance in the global communications landscape,” said Bjorn Mogensen, recruitment chair at Worldcom Public Relations Group. “With Madchatter’s addition, we are not only expanding our presence in South Asia but also strengthening our capacity to collaborate on future-facing, multi-market communications initiatives. Their regional perspective and strategic depth will play an important role in shaping how the network engages with emerging opportunities across the region.”

Madchatter has joined the Worldcom Public Relations Group to support global brands entering or expanding in India. The agency, which works across sectors including fintech, healthcare, crypto, and real estate, will now co-develop multi-market campaigns and provide on-ground support through Worldcom’s global network. Madchatter offers services such as public relations, crisis communication, brand positioning, multilingual content, digital and LinkedIn marketing, and policy-focused media training.