Magnite selects Ideosphere as PR partner to amplify its presence in India

Speaking on their ambitions for India, Gavin Buxton, MD of Asia at Magnite said, "With programmatic adoption in India forecasted to increase steadily over the next several years, our presence in India allows us to more easily help our clients navigate the quickly changing landscape. The competitive nature of the market requires consistent and impactful messaging, and we are confident in Ideosphere’s ability to deliver this. Their understanding of our business and strong team will be of immense value in amplifying the exciting work we’re doing in the market through impactful PR and communications."