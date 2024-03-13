Magnite selects Ideosphere as PR partner to amplify its presence in India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The partnership will focus on driving custom narratives and brand advocacy.
Ideosphere, a brand strategy and communication firm has announced its selection to support Magnite, an independent omnichannel sell-side advertising company, with its public relations needs in India. Ideosphere will support Magnite’s India communication program and seek to elevate Magnite’s share of voice as the company’s presence in India expands.
Speaking on their ambitions for India, Gavin Buxton, MD of Asia at Magnite said, "With programmatic adoption in India forecasted to increase steadily over the next several years, our presence in India allows us to more easily help our clients navigate the quickly changing landscape. The competitive nature of the market requires consistent and impactful messaging, and we are confident in Ideosphere’s ability to deliver this. Their understanding of our business and strong team will be of immense value in amplifying the exciting work we’re doing in the market through impactful PR and communications."
Magnite is an independent omnichannel sell-side advertising company and a scaled alternative to the walled gardens that dominate advertising. It recently announced the opening of a new office in Mumbai, indicating its commitment to providing support for publishers and buyers in India.
According to the release, the Indian digital advertising market has grown substantially in recent years as its population spends more time than ever online and global marketing technology platforms have elevated India to a priority market as a result.
Commenting on the partnership, Minal D’Rozario, co-founder of Ideosphere, said, "Indian brands and agencies are experiencing a seismic shift due to large-scale digital technology advancement in the programmatic advertising and OTT space. We are leveraging our team’s insights and strategy capabilities to ensure Magnite is well-positioned in the Indian market. The mandate would require us to focus across multiple industry personas to drive custom narratives with an intention of education, behavioural change and brand advocacy.”