Mavericks India wins integrated communications mandate for CHOSEN

The Mavericks India, has won the integrated communications mandate for CHOSEN, a clinical-grade skin care startup. The mandate includes strategic media outreach, integrated campaign planning and execution, and strategic counsel for the brand.
Commenting on the appointment, Renita Rajan, founder, CHOSEN said, “We believe that true skin health goes beyond surface-level treatments. By combining clinical research, evidence-based medicine, and data-driven insights, we develop innovative skincare products that deliver long-term benefits. Our approach is rooted in understanding the root causes of skin issues and providing targeted solutions that promote overall well-being. In tandem, we’d like for our marketing and PR efforts to go beyond the functionality, by helping consumers truly understand and embrace their skin-vestment journeys. You therefore need a partner who thinks alike and is equally driven by evidence-based innovation. We're happy to have partnered with The Mavericks as our strategic communication partner and are looking forward to changing the way Indian skincare storytelling is done.”
On winning the mandate, Chetan Mahajan, CEO, The Mavericks India, said, "We're thrilled to partner with CHOSEN, a brand that perfectly embodies our commitment to crafting compelling purpose-driven campaigns. Dr. Renita Rajan's innovative approach to skincare, rooted in evidence-based research, offers a unique opportunity to retell the true skincare story. CHOSEN’s dedication to revolutionising the skincare industry aligns seamlessly with our values, and we're excited to contribute to their mission of promoting holistic skin health.”