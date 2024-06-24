Max Level bags PR mandates of NODWIN Gaming and SuperGaming

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The partnership aims to create innovative PR strategies to engage gaming audiences and accelerate brand growth.
Max Level, India’s marketing and PR agency crafted by gamers for gamers, has secured the PR mandates of two of the nation’s gaming and esports companies, NODWIN Gaming and SuperGaming.
Established in 2014, NODWIN Gaming is a South Asian gaming and esports company and a key subsidiary of Nazara Technologies. The company has expanded its footprint across South Asia, Singapore, the Middle East, and Turkey, specialising in the development and monetisation of gaming and esports intellectual properties such as leagues, tournaments, and reality shows.
NODWIN Gaming has played a role in the evolution of esports into a mainstream phenomenon in India, pioneering the industry and engaging the youth demographic to spearhead the digital entertainment revolution.
Gautam Virk, co-founder and CEO NODWIN Gaming said, “NODWIN Gaming has always strived to consistently innovate and push the boundaries in the esports, lifestyle and entertainment domains, and partnering with Max Level as our PR and communications partner aligns seamlessly with our overarching vision. Having worked closely on numerous projects in the past, we are confident that Max Level's strategic approach and deep understanding of the gaming and esports industry will significantly bolster our brand presence. This partnership will enable us to achieve brand advocacy among a diverse audience of esports enthusiasts, gamers and other industry stakeholders alike.”
SuperGaming is a series-A funded game developer, building India’s gaming revolution. Known for building titles including MaskGun, Battle Stars, they are currently building Indus, an Indo-futuristic Battle Royale, which is one of the most ambitious games from the country till date and has 11 million pre-registrations and counting.
“At SuperGaming, we are committed to revolutionising the gaming industry in India and beyond, and working alongside Max Level as our official PR partner marks a step forward in our journey. Their deep-rooted understanding and extensive experience in the gaming and esports ecosystem makes them an ideal partner to elevate our brand presence and together, we aim to put India on the global gaming map,” commented Roby John, CEO and co-founder at SuperGaming.
Max Level is a holistic marketing and PR agency founded by gamers, specialising in comprehensive B2B services tailored for gaming and esports audiences. As the official PR and communication partner of NODWIN Gaming and SuperGaming, Max Level will leverage its expertise to curate innovative and impactful PR strategies that not only resonate with gaming audiences but also establish deeper engagement, and accelerate brand growth.
“We are thrilled to be named the official PR and communication partner of two prominent entities in the gaming and esports industry in India. We have built Max Level over a decade from the ground up with a deep understanding and passion for the gaming culture. We will extend this expertise to amplify the voices of these iconic brands. As a leading agency working with many top brands, our objective is to continue collaborating with more companies and organisations in India and globally to tell their stories and contribute to their overall growth,” said Siddharth Nayyar, chief revenue officer at Max Level.
With the addition of NODWIN Gaming and SuperGaming to its diverse portfolio which includes brands such as KRAFTON, Saudi Esports Federation, ESL Faceit Group, ASUS ROG, Jio Games, TVS, HyperX and more, Max Level strengthens its foothold in the Indian gaming and esports industry.