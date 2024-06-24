Max Level bags PR mandates of NODWIN Gaming and SuperGaming

“We are thrilled to be named the official PR and communication partner of two prominent entities in the gaming and esports industry in India. We have built Max Level over a decade from the ground up with a deep understanding and passion for the gaming culture. We will extend this expertise to amplify the voices of these iconic brands. As a leading agency working with many top brands, our objective is to continue collaborating with more companies and organisations in India and globally to tell their stories and contribute to their overall growth,” said Siddharth Nayyar, chief revenue officer at Max Level.