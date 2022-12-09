Media Mantra wins PR Mandate for Elecrama 2023

Elecrama 2023 will feature a line-up of approximately 1,500+ exhibitors from over 70 countries.
Media Mantra has been selected as the official public relations partner for ELECRAMA 2023 organized by the Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA).
Since its inception in 1990, ELECRAMA has grown from 250 exhibitors to 1,350 exhibitors over the past 14 editions. Elecrama 2023 will feature a lineup of approximately 1,500+ exhibitors from over 70 countries, and will be held from February 18th to 22nd, 2023 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.
In its role as official PR partner, Media Mantra will implement a high-impact communications campaign for Elecrama 2023 in India and key international markets, targeting all key stakeholder groups.
Udit Pathak, director, Media Mantra, said "It is an honor to be chosen as the official PR Agency of Elecrama 2023. There is a huge business potential riding on the increasing relevance of EVs, Charging Infra, RE and Green Hydrogen, and Energy Storage. The upcoming 15th edition of ELECRAMA 2023, focusing on such opportunities, aims to position India as the fulcrum of futuristic technologies and solutions required for achieving sustainable growth. We are pleased to partner IEEMA as their official PR Agency for Elecrama 2023. Media Mantra has proven expertise in implementing innovative and high-impact campaigns and we look forward to our team playing an integral role in making ELECRAMA 2023 a great success."
Rahul Mehta, CEO of Media Mantra, said, "We are delighted to partner IEEMA and conscious of our role as strategic communication advisors for Elecrama 2023.There is a noticeable energy transition in our modern world. As India aims to become an 'energy-independent' nation by 2047, IEEMA, the largest congregation of the power sector ecosystem with a vision to make our country a manufacturing hub, is set to unveil the 2023 edition of its flagship event ELECRAMA. Leveraging our sectoral expertise and demonstrated ability to manage large industry events, we look forward to supporting IEEMA in achieving the desired communication and business outcomes for ELECRAMA 2023."