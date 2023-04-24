Moshi Moshi bags the PR and communications mandate of The Indian Garage Co.

Moshi Moshi will handle the corporate reputation, amplify the visibility, and support the brand’s robust marketing efforts.
Moshi Moshi, one of India’s leading communication companies, has bagged the PR and communications mandate of The Indian Garage Co., India's leading fast fashion men's wear brand.
As the strategic communications partner, Moshi Moshi has been entrusted with the responsibility of enhancing The Indian Garage Co.’s positioning in the fast fashion men's wear market, corporate reputation, amplifying brand visibility, and supporting the robust marketing efforts of TIGC.
TIGC recently announced Surya Kumar Yadav (SKY) as the brand ambassador, and this was one of the first major PR engagements undertaken by Moshi Moshi.
Speaking on the occasion, Anant Tanted, founder and CEO of The Indian Garage Co., said, "We have found a great partnership with Moshi Moshi. Their expertise and experience in the fashion and lifestyle space will help us catapult our brand recall among consumers and enhance our brand reputation in the market. Looking forward to a great run!"
Rishav Dubey, founder & CEO of Moshi Moshi Media, said, "The Indian Garage Co. has an inspiring, passionate story like ours, and we are excited to take this story out to the world!"