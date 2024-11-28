Motley unveils new KIDZEE branding with hip-hop inspired jingle

Motley, a creative agency, has redefined KIDZEE's positioning with a new hip-hop-inspired jingle. The communication highlights KIDZEE's focus on nurturing each child's unique potential, appealing to modern parents who value individuality and creativity.

The new jingle, KIDZEE's first in eight years, captures the brand's philosophy. It moves away from traditional nursery rhyme styles and uses Indian hip-hop to appeal to a younger audience.

"We reviewed existing work in this space and found most jingles similar in style, with sing-song tones that felt outdated. To stand out in this sea of sameness, we opted for hip-hop—a genre currently popular among young parents and children,” said Aniruddh Kashyap, Motley.

The jingle blends hip-hop themes of self-confidence and individuality with KIDZEE’s focus on nurturing potential. It includes the brand name in a rhythmic hook: ‘K-I-D with a Z-double E’ and the tagline: ‘KIDZEE brings out the best in me.’ The track was brought to life with the support of Farr Studios. The jingle debuted alongside a film produced by Pixelfox.

Priyanka Surve, founding partner and creative head at Motley said, "We wanted to break the mold and deliver a message of empowerment and individuality in a way that’s both inspiring and fun. This project was personally fulfilling, allowing us to channel our inner rap stars."

Furthermore, Jason Menezes, founding partner and business head of Motley, said, "India is the largest market for quality preschool education, and KIDZEE is the pioneer who started it all. It’s a privilege to have a legacy brand like KIDZEE trust us to encapsulate their renewed mission in a 60-second jingle."

Manish Rastogi, whole-time director and chief executive officer of Zee Learn, said, "We’re thrilled with the outcome of this brand-new communication conceptualized by Motley. The jingle perfectly captures the essence of KIDZEE’s philosophy and commitment to nurturing every child’s unique potential. We believe it will help us connect with a wider audience and inspire the next generation of learners."