MyDesignation onboards ITW Playworx as communications partner

ITW Playworx, the global brand solutions arm of ITW Universe, has been roped in as the strategic communications partner for MyDesignation. This collaboration aims to elevate MyDesignation’s brand story and forge deeper, more impactful connections with its audience through sharp, insight-driven communication strategies.

Under this mandate, ITW Playworx will develop and implement a holistic PR strategy for MyDesignation, using creative and forward-thinking methods to boost the brand’s visibility. In parallel, ITW Universe will collaborate closely with MyDesignation’s marketing team to expand the brand’s reach through strategic outdoor (OOH) campaigns and sports marketing, and other branding platforms, delivering a cohesive and powerful brand presence.

Swaroop Krishnan, co-founder & CEO, added, “Our journey from Thiruvananthapuram to the national stage has been powered by authenticity, bold creativity, and solid business fundamentals. Teaming up with ITW Playworx is a strategic move to amplify this momentum. Their expertise in media and storytelling will help us cultivate a brand voice that speaks to India’s identity-driven youth as we scale across the country.”

Commenting on the partnership, Sidharth Ghosh, CEO of ITW Playworx, said, “MyDesignation is a great example of how powerful storytelling can build a bold brand. Their journey from local to capturing the national spotlight reflects the spirit of new-age India. At ITW Playworx, we’re excited to bring our strategic and creative ideas to help shape their next chapter.

Speaking on the association, Bhairav Shanth, co-founder, ITW Universe, said, “We’re excited to join hands with a dynamic, new-age brand like MyDesignation that’s redefining fashion from the grassroots level. In today’s fast-evolving consumer landscape, brands need integrated, multi-channel strategies to break through and build lasting impact. Alongside the work led by ITW Playworx, we’re bringing a robust 360-degree approach, spanning digital, OOH, sports marketing, and more to elevate MyDesignation’s presence and connect with the next generation of fashion-forward consumers across India.”

With this association, ITW Playworx aims to position MyDesignation as more than just a fashion label, establishing it as a cultural movement that resonates deeply with India’s youth and their desire for self-expression through style.